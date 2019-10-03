Las Cruces man accused of posing as federal agent

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- The Las Cruces Police Department is asking residents for any information they may have regarding a man accused of impersonating a federal law enforcement officer on several occassions.

LCPD say 38-year-old Aaron Tyler Stroud has been charged with one federal count of impersonating a public official. Stroud was arrested Monday and is currently being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Authorities say on Sunday, September 29, 2019, Stroud allegedly confronted a couple on Mars Avenue who was having an argument inside of a car. According to police, Stroud, who was wearing a t-shirt marked U.S. Marshal and was armed with a gun and a badge, ordered the couple at gunpoint to step away from their vehicle.

Stroud is also accused of firing one round into the air before a Las Cruces Police officer arrived at the scene. Police say Stroud told the officer he recently moved to Las Cruces and identified himself as a U.S. Marshal using the name of an actual deputy marshal who worked out of El Paso.

Stroud allegedly then walked away from the scene as officers were searching for the shell casing when he allegedly fired into the air. After further investigation, police discovered Stroud was impersonating a federal law enforcement officer.

Authorities say Stroud was previously arrested in 2003 for charges of impersonating a peace officer and carrying a firearm into a licensed liquor establishment.

LCPD believe Stroud was impersonating a peach officer on several other occasions, most likely in his neighborhood of Mars Avenue, Venus Street, and in the area of the Willow Brook Apartments.

In early August, a neighborhood resident told police he saw a suspicious individual who was dressed as a police officer and was walking the neighborhood during the evening. Police now believe that individual was Stroud.

Anyone with information on Stoud’s activities, or anyone who may have been confronted by Stroud or an individual posing as a law enforcement officer is asked to contact Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.