LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police arrested a 68-year-old man who they said shot at officers while police were responding to a reported break-in at an apartment complex near Interstate 10 and Main Street around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police said 68-year-old Jerry Lane called to report that people were outside his window and his neighbor broke into his home through the air conditioning unit. Officers who were already responding to a medical call at the same apartment complex, went to Lane’s unit and knocked on the door.

Police said Lane fired 11 shots through the door, window and wall after the officer knocked.

A Las Cruces police sergeant was able to talk to Lane on the phone and convinced him to surrender around 10:10 p.m. after telling Lane that the SWAT team would be deployed, according to court documents. Lane was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, according to police.

Police said Lane told detectives he had been on a “methamphetamine binge for ‘the last couple of days’.”

One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident. No LCPD officers fired their weapons during the incident, the department says.