LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police arrested a 68-year-old man who they said shot at officers while police were responding to a reported break-in at an apartment complex near Interstate 10 and Main Street around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.
Police said 68-year-old Jerry Lane called to report that people were outside his window and his neighbor broke into his home through the air conditioning unit. Officers who were already responding to a medical call at the same apartment complex, went to Lane’s unit and knocked on the door.
Story continues below:
Police said Lane fired 11 shots through the door, window and wall after the officer knocked.
A Las Cruces police sergeant was able to talk to Lane on the phone and convinced him to surrender around 10:10 p.m. after telling Lane that the SWAT team would be deployed, according to court documents. Lane was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, according to police.
Police said Lane told detectives he had been on a “methamphetamine binge for ‘the last couple of days’.”
One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident. No LCPD officers fired their weapons during the incident, the department says.