LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple agencies responded to reports of a crash at the Las Cruces International Airport at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Initial reports say the plane lost power at take-off and was put down in the desert just outside the airport boundary.
When crews arrived, they found the pilot had evacuated and only had minor injuries. No other passengers were on board. Officials say there was no leaks present.
New Mexico State Police has taken over the investigation. No other information is available at this time.