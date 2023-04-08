LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 71-year-old man died after being struck by a car. The incident happened in Las Cruces Friday night.

Las Cruces police were dispatched a little after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Picacho Avenue and 17th Street.

Officials said a 2003 Toyota Camry was heading east on Picacho when it struck the man who was walking northbound across the road. They said the man was not in a crosswalk.

The 20-year-old driver of the Camry remained on the scene and has been cooperative with police, saying he did not see the man before the collision.

Police do not plan on filing charges against the driver, and the victim has not been identified.