LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A fall marathon is coming up. The Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is encouraging people to register.

According to a press release on their website, the Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is starting sign-ups for the Virtual Fall Marathon 2022.

The competition launches on September 25 and lasts until November 5. Participants will be encouraged to complete 26 miles in the six weeks.

To take part, a fitness tracker is required to track mileage, and progress photos of the tracker will be emailed. If 26 miles are completed, participants will be given a t-shirt. Registration is open through September 23 at 5 p.m.

A meeting will take place on September 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center as a kick-off event. Questions will be answered during the meeting, and those participating can mingle.

The marathon is free, and the public is asked to register on their website. Any additional information can be asked by calling 575-541-2454.