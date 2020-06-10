Las Cruces officer charged with killing suspect receives death threats

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Las Cruces Police Officer charged in the killing of a suspect, says he’s getting death threats and claims the department and the District Attorney are making an example out of him, because of the police protests around the country. Christopher Smelser’s attorney says the charges against her client came at an interesting time, and she doesn’t think it’s a coincidence.

“There was no protests, there were no outcries, there were no calls for even prosecution back in February or March. It happened this week, the Friday, and now the Monday, Tuesday after everything that’s going on in our country,” said Amy Orlando, Smelser’s attorney.

Las Cruces police say back in February, then Officer Smelser held Antonio Valenzuela in a chokehold because Valenzuela was resisting arrest, Valenzuela died. Smelser is now being charged with involuntary manslaughter, a fourth-degree felony that carries up to a year and a half in prison. Smelser and his attorneys say the D-A is only bringing charges now because of the current political climate across the nation.

In court documents filed earlier this week, Smelser claims during the early parts of the investigation, the Chief Deputy District Attorney said the officer’s actions were justified. During a press conference Tuesday afternoon Sam Bregman, the attorney for Valenzuela’s family, disagreed, asking for a tougher charge of second-degree murder.

“This is not a police officer that should be on the streets, he’s a danger,” said Bregman.

Smelser says he found out through social media and the news that he was facing charges in Valenzuela’s death, he says since then he and his family have been getting a lot of death threats on social media. In those court documents, Smelser also points out that he is of Hispanic descent, but doesn’t elaborate on why that’s relevant. Smelser was released from jail on Monday.