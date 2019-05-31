Las Cruces mother faces child abuse charges after 4-week-old son is hospitalized

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Elvia Hilaria Dorado of Las Cruces (image courtesy LCPD)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) - Las Cruces police have charged a woman with child abuse after her infant son was hospitalized with skull and rib fractures.

On Sunday, May 26, Elvia Hilaria Dorado and her boyfriend took their 4-week-old son to Memorial Medical Center after the child allegedly fell off a bed. Doctors at the hospital found that the child had a fracture on the left side of his skull and he was then transferred to El Paso Children's Hospital.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, Dorado told investigators that she was nursing the infant when she fell asleep in bed. Dorado allegedly stated that her son fell from the bed and landed on a heating pad and a pile of clothes.

The child was taken to MMC about an hour later. However, medical workers at the children's hospital determined the child had abusive head trauma with a bi-lateral rib fracture and that the injuries were not consistent with a fall from the bed.

Medical professionals believe the boy's skull fracture was the result of his head being slammed with great force and that injuries to his ribs were most likely caused by being squeezed with a great amount of force.

Authorities determined that Dorado was the only person in bed with her son when he allegedly sustained his injuries and that her boyfriend was asleep in another room at the time. Thursday evening Dorado was arrested and has been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and is being initially being held without a bond.