LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mayor is teaching at New Mexico State University this spring. Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima is teaching personal financial planning and investing in a global economy.

He says he reached out to the professor in the finance department, and the department head was happy to take up his offer. Miyagishima used to teach the same subject at the Dona Ana community college in the 90s.