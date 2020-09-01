Las Cruces man pleads guilty to coercion, enticement of a minor

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Ismael Valdez, 37, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 27 to attempted enticement of a minor.

In a plea agreement, Valdez admitted to committing the offenses between April 29 and May 29. According to a criminal complaint, Valdez allegedly sent a sexually explicit video to an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 13-year-old girl on a social networking app. The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports Valdez also asked the person he thought was a child to send sexually explicit material of herself to him. Valdez arranged to meet the person he believed was a child to have sex and traveled from his home in Las Cruces to the meeting location where law enforcement agents arrested him.

The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office says Valdez is in custody awaiting sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled. Valdez could face a 12-year prison sentence.

