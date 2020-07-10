Las Cruces man charged in father’s murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man is in custody after police say he stabbed his own father to death. Police say they arrived at a home on the city’s east mesa early Wednesday morning and found 73-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez with wounds to his face, head, arms and back. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Officers found his son 26-year-old Lucas Gonzalez in the home with cuts to both hands along with several bloody knives. Court documents show the son admitted to killing his father saying he thought his father was going to kill him. He’s now charged with first-degree murder.