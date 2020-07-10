News Alert
Heat Advisory Issued: New Mexico to see 100-degree temps through weekend. See maps/forecasts

Las Cruces man charged in father’s murder

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man is in custody after police say he stabbed his own father to death. Police say they arrived at a home on the city’s east mesa early Wednesday morning and found 73-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez with wounds to his face, head, arms and back. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Officers found his son 26-year-old Lucas Gonzalez in the home with cuts to both hands along with several bloody knives. Court documents show the son admitted to killing his father saying he thought his father was going to kill him. He’s now charged with first-degree murder.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss