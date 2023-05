LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man is facing sex crime charges. He was charged after a minor told police he raped them several times back in 2013.

Ramon Garcia was arrested on May 5 by Las Cruces Police on three counts of incest and nine different counts of sexual contact with a minor under 13.

According to an affidavit, deputies became aware of Garcia after the teen said he had sexually assaulted them several times from 2013 to 2015. Garcia is currently being held without bond.