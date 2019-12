LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man is accused of stealing a car not knowing a man was sleeping inside.

The victim told deputies he fell asleep in Vado and left the car running with the heater on. A man, now identified as Joseph Allen, got in and drove off.

When the man woke up, he says they were on I-10. The two men got into a fight when deputies say Allen slashed him with a knife. He is now charged with aggravated battery and auto burglary.