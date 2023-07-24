DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man who was arrested in connection to the death of a man in 2020 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday, Doña Ana County District Attorney Gerald M. Byers announced.

Angel Rosales, 25, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and felon in possession in the murder of Justin Clark. Clark was shot at his home at 5405 Shenandoah Road in the morning on Dec. 15, 2020, according to the news release.

Clark was found inside his mobile home with several gunshot wounds. His wife was inside the home when the incident happened. She told deputies that her husband had gone outside to start his truck when she heard gunshots. She ran to the front door where she was met by Justin Clark and he told her that he had been shot. Several shell casings were located inside the front door, on the front porch, and inside the trailer home.

Clark died from his injuries a short time later. Witnesses identified a dark sport utility vehicle parked across the road early that morning. A cell phone found at the scene showed a photo of a dark blue sport utility vehicle with a license plate belonging to another vehicle. During the investigation, law enforcement was able to locate the sport utility vehicle and a red Honda identified by witnesses as a vehicle that frequently purchased drugs from Clark, the news release stated.

Doña Ana County deputies and Las Cruces police followed the red Honda, and attempted a traffic stop when the vehicle sped up, ran a stop sign, and sped through the neighborhood. Officers initiated a pit maneuver causing the Honda to spin out. Rosales and the driver were arrested.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found a black SKS carbine rifle, a sock full of .04 and .357 metal cartridges, and 53 .40 caliber handgun cartridges.