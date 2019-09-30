Las Cruces man arrested for manufacturing child pornography

LAS CRUCES N.M. (KRQE)- Police are looking for children who were victimized by a man making child pornography.

Raymond Pacheco, 28, was arrested on Friday and charged with sexual exploitation of a child and manufacturing child pornography. The investigation into Pacheco began in May when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified an email address sending explicit material.

The attorney general’s office and Las Cruces Police were able to trace it to Pacheco. Investigators also discovered photos of underage girls from the area taken without their knowledge.

Anyone believed to be a victim of Pacheco is asked to contact Las Cruces Police.