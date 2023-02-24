LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexican musicians will now have a chance to create a song for the city of Las Cruces. Visit Las Cruces wants turn people’s favorite Las Cruces memories into a melody.

The winner of the contest will be given a $1,000 reward, plus the song will be featured in commercials, campaigns and other promotional materials. The contest is open to all musicians inside or outside of Las Cruces. Musicians have until March 31 to submit their songs. For more information on the contest and to submit a song, go to the city of Las Cruces or Visit Las Cruces website.