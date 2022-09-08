LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces firefighters say they battled 15 separate trash fires Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. They say the fires were located along west Picacho Ave., Alameda Blvd., and east Lohman Ave. No injuries were reported.

The Las Cruces Police Department detained a 42-year-old man they say is believed to be responsible for setting some of the fires. He was arrested on a separate charge. Those fires are still being investigated and officials say arson charges will be pressed against anyone involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces fire investigators at 575-526-0795.