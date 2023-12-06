LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the oldest working fire engines is back home in Las Cruces. After years of restoration, the 1915 Ford Model T fire engine has been returned to the Las Cruces Fire Department, according to a press release.

The engine features a 20-horsepower motor (modern fire engines can have up to 605 horsepower). The Model T also has two chemical tanks, which were used to store chemicals (sulfuric acid and sodium bicarbonate) that would mix and create pressure to force water out of the engine’s hose.

The fire engine was purchased when William C. McDonald was the state’s governor. It was used by the Las Cruces Fire Department until 1934. It went to a scrap yard until Joe Melendrez, a volunteer firefighter, began using it in parades.

In 1999, Melendrez’s family sold the fire engine to Jean and Wes Melo, a couple from Oregon. Now, after nine years of restoration work, the fire engine is back in Las Cruces as a gift from the Melo family.

“We’re pleased and honored to receive this engine back into our fleet,” Las Cruces Fire Chief Jason Smith said in a press release. “We’re grateful for the gift bestowed upon us by Mr. Melo and his family. Wes has cared for this engine for many years and now it will serve as a testament to the long and proud history of our department.”

The engine is long past its fire fighting days. But the engine will live in a new fire station coming to the city’s east mesa and will show up in local parades, the city says. You can read more about the history and restoration of the fire engine on the Fire Apparatus and Emergency Equipment Magazine website.