LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews from the Las Cruces Fire Department rescued a hiker from “rough terrain” on the east side of the Organ Mountains on Saturday, Apr. 1. Four members from the Technical Rescue Team, along with Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, and Organ Mountain Search and Rescue, rescued a 44-year-old woman, who was injured during a hike.
The crews located the hiker at around 6,588 feet in elevation and brought her to the Aguirre Springs Recreation Area at around 8:30 p.m. The woman was then treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the Las Cruces department, “Saturday’s collaboration was the second Organ Mountain rescue the Las Cruces Fire Department has assisted with since March 25.” The City of Las Cruces has posted safety tips on Facebook. The full list of tips can be found here.
Safety tips from the City of Las Cruces
- Know your capabilities and the terrain for which you will be in.
- Never hike, bike, backpack, or adventure alone.
- Avoid pushing daylight to take in a glorious sunset or full moon. Once the sun sets, it’s difficult to follow trails and find your bearings on unknown terrain.
- Take plenty of drinking water and food to sustain you during the trek. Keep in mind, warm daytime temperatures and relatively high elevations expend energy quickly.
- Wear or carry proper attire for the trek. It’s best to dress in layers that can be easily removed – or added – depending on conditions.
- Be extremely cautious of setting or using fire.
- Stay on developed roads or dedicated tracks.
- Tell a friend or relative where you are going and when you expect to return. If you have not returned by the designated time, they should know to contact authorities.