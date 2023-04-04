LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews from the Las Cruces Fire Department rescued a hiker from “rough terrain” on the east side of the Organ Mountains on Saturday, Apr. 1. Four members from the Technical Rescue Team, along with Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, and Organ Mountain Search and Rescue, rescued a 44-year-old woman, who was injured during a hike.

The crews located the hiker at around 6,588 feet in elevation and brought her to the Aguirre Springs Recreation Area at around 8:30 p.m. The woman was then treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Las Cruces department, “Saturday’s collaboration was the second Organ Mountain rescue the Las Cruces Fire Department has assisted with since March 25.” The City of Las Cruces has posted safety tips on Facebook. The full list of tips can be found here.

Safety tips from the City of Las Cruces