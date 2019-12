LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- Two New Mexico families are asking the public to come forward with tips after their dogs were found poisoned.

Storm was one of four dogs the Paez family from Las Cruces says got poisoned on Sunday. He’s the only dog that survived the incident.

Another family says someone got into their yard when they weren’t home and gave their antifreeze. Las Cruces police say there’s been an increase in these types of cases over the last month.