LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces International Film Festival will be honoring its annual Hometown Hero Award at this year’s ceremony. The award will be going to local entrepreneur Marci Dickerson.

Marci and her company own several businesses around town, including The Game and the financial support nonprofit Revolution 120. The award is being presented at the Las Cruces International Film Festival on April 15 at the Rio Grande Theater. Past recipients include Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the owner of Allen Theaters, Russell Allen.