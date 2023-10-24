LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Several law enforcement agencies are hosting a drug take back on Saturday, October 28. The event will allow locals to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs.

The Las Cruces Police Department will operate several take back sites to collect pills, patches, and vape-related items (without batteries). They cannot accept liquids or needles.

In addition to collecting unused drugs, the event will let locals get free health screenings and information on medication safety from the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The overall goal of the take back is to prevent prescription drug misuse and to boost public safety. Disposing of drugs in the garbage or by flushing them can create health hazards, the Las Cruces Police say. The no-questions-asked take back is a safer alternative.

The take back locations near Las Cruces are:

Walgreens, 2700 W. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 150 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., Las Cruces, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter, 3331 Rinconada Blvd., Las Cruces, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Las Cruces Farmer’s & Crafts Market, Downtown Main Street, Las Cruces, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is hosting take backs across the nation on October 28. To find locations around the state, you can visit the DEA’s website.