LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 300 ft. buffer between marijuana dispensaries and homes will remain in place in Las Cruces. The city council voted on Monday against a measure that would remove that buffer.

The community development director says all of the cannabis businesses seeking permits are looking to move into existing buildings that are close to each other and homes. “There are other areas besides next door and butting up to residential homes, and I include apartment buildings in that they should not be that close either, but they should not be located so close in proximity to existing homes.”