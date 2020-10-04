Las Cruces cop to stand trial for murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Las Cruces cop accused of killing a man will stand trial for murder. Christopher Smelser is accused of choking Antonio Valenzuela to death, who was arrested after running from a traffic stop back in February.

Valenzuela died at the scene. According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, New Mexico judge ruled that there was enough probable cause to order Smelser to stand trial for second-degree murder.