Las Cruces cop to stand trial for murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Las Cruces cop accused of killing a man will stand trial for murder. Christopher Smelser is accused of choking Antonio Valenzuela to death, who was arrested after running from a traffic stop back in February.
Valenzuela died at the scene. According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, New Mexico judge ruled that there was enough probable cause to order Smelser to stand trial for second-degree murder.
