Las Cruces cop charged with manslaughter

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico police officer is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a suspect he held in a chokehold, died. Las Cruces Police say back in February, Antonio Valenzuela fled from officers during a traffic stop.
During a struggle, officers tried tasing him, but when that didn’t work, investigators say Officer Christopher Smelser held Valenzuela in a “vascular neck restraint,” or chokehold. He subsequently died.
Friday, Las Cruces Police announced following Valenzuela’s autopsy results, Officer Smelser had been fired. Then, the Doña Ana County District Attorney announced manslaughter charges against him. The department also says it banned the use of that particular restraint after Valenzuela’s death.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites