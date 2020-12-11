Las Cruces boys turn to social media to raise funds for kids in need

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Las Cruces boys are making sure their fellow New Mexicans stay warm this winter. Eight-year-old Jaxxon Hayes and 11-year-old  Alexzander Trujillo say they wanted to do something to help kids in their community, especially with so many families struggling during the pandemic.

The duo got some help from their parents and made a video to share on social media asking for donations. The goal was to raise enough for 100 jackets. However, they ended up getting enough money for 173 jackets and counting. Alex and Jaxx plan to keep collecting donations through Dec. 15. They will then donate the jackets to the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department of Las Cruces on Dec. 17.

