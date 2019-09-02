Las Cruces based film festival offers online-only pass

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A southern New Mexico film festival is looking to go global.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the Borderscene Film Festival based out of Las Cruces is now offering an online-only pass so viewers can watch the festival from anywhere.

The festival is in its second year and runs from September 7 through September 9. The online-only pass is $15.

Organizers say the pass is a way to let people take part who can’t make it out to the festival. Click here for more information on Borderscene Film Festival