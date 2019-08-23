Las Cruces bans glyphosate herbicides on city property

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)-Las Cruces will no longer use RoundUp to control weeds on city property.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the resolution was made Monday following a City Council vote which bans future use of herbicides containing glyphosate that has been known to cause cancer. Landscaping staff and contractors within the city used the product to control weeds of streets, sidewalks, buildings, and other city properties.

The city says their current supply of Roundup is nearly gone. The council also voted to create a committee that will advise the city on creating a pest management policy.