Las Cruces applications for renewable energy utility leases approved

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – More solar power is going up on public facilities in Las Cruces. The city has a Green Initiative which aims to have the city use more renewable energy.

New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia has approved four applications for municipal solar energy development from Las Cruces. The four solar project sites will power different wells serving Las Cruces all on state trust land.

According to a press release, the four sites will total 2.2 megawatts of power annually and will be built in concurrence with existing water production leases between the State Land Office and the city. Once completed, the solar power that’s generated on the leases will replace existing power to four utility scale water wells serving Las Cruces residents and businesses.

Annual payments of about $20,000 will be made on the 25-year leases will directly benefit New Mexico public schools.