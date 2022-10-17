LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Gas purging will start in Los Alamos Tuesday as part of a natural gas system improvement project. Between 8:00 a.m. and noon, the purging of natural gas from the newly-installed pipeline will happen on Rover Boulevard and State Road 4.

According to officials, purging is necessary to pressurize the new system. Individuals near the area may smell natural gas and near loud noises during the procedure.