NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy saw its largest class in state history graduate, according to a news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office on Tuesday.

A total of 61 police cadets joined the larger groupd of about 6,000 certified New Mexico police officers. The new officers were welcomed by Gov. Lujan Grisham and other officials. “The role that law enforcement plays in our communities cannot be understated, and graduating the largest class in state history will positively impact public safety across New Mexico,” said Lujan Grisham. “This also demonstrates to me the efficacy of any number of programs, funding and initiatives the state is providing to law enforcement, including to recruit and retain additional officers.”

The 17-week curriculum included constitutional policing in accordance with current federal and state case law; de-escalation of force; crisis resolution; dealing with the mentally ill; conflict management; identifying human trafficking in the context of patrol operations; ethics; cultural diversity; officer survival; bomb recognition; gangs and terrorism; and community policing.

The academy recognized several cadets who excelled in skills and academics, including Jeremy Graves, Otero County Sheriff’s Office, top driver; Zane Reynolds, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, top shooter; Savanna Lopez, Albuquerque Public Schools Police Department, fitness milestone award; Joshua Thomas, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, fitness excellence; and Adolfo Olivas, Luna County Sheriff’s Office, academic achievement award. Olivas was also named the Class 206 Valedictorian.

“These brave women and men bring great hope to our communities with one job in mind: keeping New Mexico safe. I have enjoyed watching Class 206 grow together. They have limitless potential,” said Sonya K. Chavez, director of the Law Enforcement Academy.

In Fiscal Year 2023, which began July 1, 2022, the Santa Fe-based academy graduated 118 certified police officers, and 85 police dispatchers.