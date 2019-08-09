Larger police presence planned for Santa Fe Indian Market

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Event organizers and police in Santa Fe are taking extra precautions to keep visitors safe in the wake of recent mass shootings.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the police department will be looking out during next weekend’s Indian Market. The department says they won’t be adding major changes to security plans but will definitely have a larger presence at the event.

The police chief encourages the public to be on alert at all times and notify authorities if something seems off.

