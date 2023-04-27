CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A large tire fire burned in Hagerman, New Mexico, today, Thursday, Apr. 27. The fire produced high amounts of black smoke that were visible all the way from Roswell.

A Facebook post from the Hagerman Police Department made at 12:12 p.m. stated that the police department was at the scene with the Hagerman, Dexter, Lake Arthur, and Midway fire departments. As of the time of that post, the Hagerman department reported that the fire was “currently contained.”

The police department reported that no one was injured in the fire. However, they reported that several kittens were rescued and one will be treated for burns.