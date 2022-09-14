NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thousands of acres in the Carson National Forest impacted by the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fire are now back open to the public. Seventy-five thousand acres on the Camino Real Ranger District reopened Wednesday morning, including popular roads and trails near Angostura, Mora, Peñasco, and Valle Escondido.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Salary needed to pay rent in Albuquerque
- Crime: Drugs sent to Cibola County Correctional Center in letter
- Trending: Outrageous prices: Visitors say fair food is overpriced
- KRQE En Español: Martes 13 de Septiembre 2022
However, Bear Mountain, Bear Wallow Ridge, La Jara Canyon, and La Junta Road between Angel Fire and Luna Creek Road remain closed.