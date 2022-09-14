NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thousands of acres in the Carson National Forest impacted by the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fire are now back open to the public. Seventy-five thousand acres on the Camino Real Ranger District reopened Wednesday morning, including popular roads and trails near Angostura, Mora, Peñasco, and Valle Escondido.

However, Bear Mountain, Bear Wallow Ridge, La Jara Canyon, and La Junta Road between Angel Fire and Luna Creek Road remain closed.