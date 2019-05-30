Lapel video shows scene leading up to officer-involved shooting

New lapel video shows what led up to an officer-involved shooting in Farmington.

On May 18, 39-year-old Lamar Light was seen driving recklessly through the Kirtland area. A San Juan County deputy tried to pull him over, but he fled into Farmington city limits, hitting traffic cones and eventually crashing into another vehicle on Highway 64.

When Farmington Police Detective Chris Blea tried to arrest Light, he ran, then charged at him with a knife. That’s when the detective fired two rounds.

Light survived but remains hospitalized.