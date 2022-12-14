LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, we are seeing what happened through the eyes of a New Mexico State Police Officer on October 15. That night, a fight broke out at the big rivalry game between the New Mexico State (NMSU) Aggies and the University New Mexico (UNM) Lobos.

Lapel video shows a State Police officer and a New Mexico State University officer trying to break up the fight. At one point, you can even see the NMSU officer try to make an arrest before quickly walking away to stop another fight. That suspect disappears into the crowd.

The video also shows a fan screaming for the two officers to do something, but you can see they’re outnumbered.

After nearly five minutes of pure chaos, more officers arrive in the video and things calm down.

It was this brawl that police say led to a deadly shooting on UNM’s campus weeks later.

Police said 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis was seeking revenge for that fight when he lured NMSU basketball player Michael Peake to campus, and, with others, tried to beat Peake with a bat. Travis shot Peake in the leg, and authorities said Peake returned fire, killing Travis.

