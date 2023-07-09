ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows how Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies helped a woman after she collapsed at a concert earlier this year. The video showed when officials said they were going to start CPR after they realize the woman isn’t breathing.

The footage captured the moments Bernalillo County Sheriff deputies and detectives responded quickly to a medical emergency during a concert. According to the sheriff’s office, a woman was at the Isleta Amphitheater attending “The Cure” concert back in May.

She was near the venue’s front gate when she suddenly suffered from, what they say was, a “severe cardiac incident.” Deputies immediately began performing life-saving measures, including chest compressions and using an automated external defibrillator.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and detectives on the scene were able to help thanks to the training they received from Bernalillo County Fire Rescue. They said their deputies acted quickly despite experiencing radio difficulties.

A weak pulse is detected, but it isn’t strong enough, so a second shock is delivered. Moments later, deputies were able to successfully detect a regular rhythm. BCSO said the woman is doing well now and received a pacemaker. The sheriff’s office hopes to recognize all nine deputies and detectives with a Life-Saving Award for their heroic efforts that evening.

BCSO said this incident shows the need, yet again, for law enforcement across the country to get AED training.