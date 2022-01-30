LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Labs’ 2021 Economic Report shows a more than $1.8 billion impact for the state. More than 12,000 people were employed for a total of $1.3 billion in salaries.

The lab prioritized spending money in the state with $505 million spent on businesses in the state. Also of note, 40% of employees were native New Mexicans, while 30% of employees had at least one degree from New Mexico college.