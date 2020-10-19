LANL scientists work on technology for future Mars missions

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Have you ever wondered what Mars would be like? Some New Mexican scientists are trying to find out while staying in the arctic.

“One thing this expedition is to test some field methods in a Mars analog environment,” said Nina Lanza, the team lead of the Space and Planetary Exploration Team. “It’s an icy arctic environment, it has permafrost there which is permanently frozen ground which is what we would expect to see on Mars as well.”

Scientists from Los Alamos National Laboratory will be heading to the arctic as part of a mission to help test technologies for future Mars missions. The goal is to create and test the right technology that could help future missions including living on their own without being able to communicate back to Earth.

