LANL scientists work on technology for future Mars missions

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(courtesy LANL)

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Have you ever wondered what Mars would be like? Some New Mexican scientists are trying to find out while staying in the arctic.

“One thing this expedition is to test some field methods in a Mars analog environment,” said Nina Lanza, the team lead of the Space and Planetary Exploration Team. “It’s an icy arctic environment, it has permafrost there which is permanently frozen ground which is what we would expect to see on Mars as well.”

Scientists from Los Alamos National Laboratory will be heading to the arctic as part of a mission to help test technologies for future Mars missions. The goal is to create and test the right technology that could help future missions including living on their own without being able to communicate back to Earth.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss