LANL relocating hundreds of employees to Santa Fe

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Lab is moving hundreds of more employees to Santa Fe as part of a 10-year real estate deal. The lab announced the lease on Monday of an office complex off of Pacheco Street and St. Michael’s Drive calling it the largest job relocation in Santa Fe’s history.

This is the second office complex the lab has leased recently as it expands. The move comes as Los Alamos tries to make space for new hires that will focus on building the plutonium cores that trigger weapons in the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

