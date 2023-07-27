LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A physicist-turned-photographer is giving the public a glimpse at where the atomic bomb was developed, through the pages of Smithsonian. Minesh Bacrania was first introduced to the objects and infrastructure left over from the Manhattan Project while working in nuclear nonproliferation at Los Alamos National Lab.

He says he felt people should get to appreciate the basic tools those scientists used and see they didn’t work in “ivory towers and shiny facilities.” He teamed up with Smithsonian Magazine on a project to photograph every landmark from that era.

After three years of getting the proper clearances and shooting nearly 20 sites across LANL’s campus, the piece has finally been published. The article is available on the Smithsonian Magazine website.