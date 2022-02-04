ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory is helping a local community figure out where its water is coming from. Greg Swift is with the Acequia de Los Indios, a community association in El Rancho south of Espanola.

“Our acequia relies on an old spring, we call it the Ojitos, and its exact location is lost to living memory,” said Swift.

The group knows where some of the water pipes are, but not all of them and not where they connect to the natural underground water supply, so they applied for a grant to get help from LANL. “So what we’re using is ground penetrating radar, U.S. radar multiple frequency unit, We also brought out some conventional locating equipment,” said Swift.

The team says they have detected what they believe is the spring. Someone will have to dig down to it to know for sure.