LANL has new $52 million partnership with Espanola company

There is a new partnership as an Espanola company lands a huge contract with Los Alamos National Laboratory.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Espanola company Performance Maintenance Inc. has won a five year, $52 million contract to provide janitorial services and supplies for the lab.

“The laboratory needs to partner with regional companies to carry out our work, and there’s also an important economic benefit to Northern New Mexico,” stated LANL Director Thom Mason in a news release.

LANL officials say working with the 25-year-old family run business is part of their work to prioritize opportunities for small regional businesses. The company originally began as a part-time cleaning business.