LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s no doubt that when you’re tired, your work performance can suffer. A breathalyzer could soon tell you if you’re too worn out to do your job.

Los Alamos National Labratory (LANL) biologists said they are gathering different people’s breath prints to create an average baseline and compare them to see when someone is fatigued and needs to take a break at work.

Officials explained it could help in many jobs, such as with emergency room doctors.

LANL plans to test the breathalyzer at UNM next year.