LANL expanding to two additional spaces in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory is growing its footprint in Santa Fe. Earlier this year, they announced a move to Santa Fe for about 75 employees. Now, they’re taking over two additional properties at Pacheco and St. Michael’s Drive. The new space will accommodate at least another 500 employees, who may use the offices at different times.

“Guadalupe was kind of the first where we closed the deal, but in fact, we were looking for up to 180,000 square feet of space so the Guadalupe facility was not, by itself, large enough to accommodate the needs we have,” said Thom Mason, director of Los Alamos National Laboratory. “It’s going to house a lot of people working, doing things in our business organization, procurement, human resources, training, those kinds of things.”

The lab has about 2,900 employees who live in Santa Fe or Santa Fe County. They hope this will have a trickle-down effect on the local economy.

“This would be, probably, the biggest economic development win Santa Fe has had in quite some time,” said Mason. “It’s bringing more activity into Santa Fe in a time where they’re still recovering from the impacts, the economic impacts of the pandemic.”

Much of the new location will serve as a teleworking hub for employees. This expansion comes as the lab plans to hire an additional 1,200 employees this year.