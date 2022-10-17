SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bridge rehabilitation project is still ongoing. Lanes on I-25 will be closed for five days, officials said.

The New Mexico Department of Transporation (NMDOT) said one lane in each direction on I-25 at Canyon Ranch Road Bridge is expected to be closed from October 17 to October 21. The location of the bridge is between La Cienega and Waldo Canyon Road. The closure will be about half a mile long.

Each day, a single northbound lane will be open to traffic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A single southbound lane will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day as well. Delays are possible, officials said.

This construction is a part of the Canyon Ranch Road Bridge rehabilitation project.