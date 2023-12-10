EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) will be working on a road north of the Texas State Line.

A roadway rehabilitation project on US 62/180 will begin on Monday, December 11. It involves mileposts 7 to 8 and mileposts 19 to 20.

One lane closures will impact the road on both sides; crews will work between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. NMDOT thinks the project will be finished in the middle of the month, but that depends on the weather.

As always, officials ask drivers to be attentive and follow traffic laws, especially when roadwork is taking place.