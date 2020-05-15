Lane closures delayed in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction closures along Highway 6 in Los Lunas, originally planned for Monday have been pushed back.
Lane closures are expected from Carson Drive to Edeal Road next week from Thursday to Friday morning. The closures are part of the Highway 6 bridge replacement project over the Rio Grande. There are three additional nighttime closures also schedule for later this month.
