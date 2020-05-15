Lane closures delayed in Los Lunas

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - A Sierra County Sheriff's deputy found himself in cuffs when his own colleagues noticed he was breaking the law while on the job. New Mexico State Police arrested the Sierra County Sheriff's deputy last week after he was caught with meth and a meth pipe inside his patrol car.

According to a criminal complaint, New Mexico State Police were called by the Sierra County Sheriff's Department after they noticed one of their own deputies was doing something he was not supposed to. Police say that deputy is Grant Taylor, who had been with the sheriff's office for a little more than a year.