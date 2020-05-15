Lane closures delayed in Los Lunas

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction closures along Highway 6 in Los Lunas, originally planned for Monday have been pushed back.

Lane closures are expected from Carson Drive to Edeal Road next week from Thursday to Friday morning. The closures are part of the Highway 6 bridge replacement project over the Rio Grande. There are three additional nighttime closures also schedule for later this month.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss