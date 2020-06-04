Ladybugs cover trees at Capulin Volcano National Monument

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The bugs are back at Capulin Volcano. Every summer, the trees come alive there with ladybugs. You can see a tree almost completely obscured by the colorful creatures. They will stick around at the highest point of the volcano until August, a phenomenon called hill-topping.

