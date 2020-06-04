Ladybugs cover trees at Capulin Volcano National Monument

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A powerful state senator has been ousted after serving New Mexico for more than 30 years. Senator John Arthur Smith says he's not bitter. He says he had to say no a lot and make tough decisions to balance the books which were good for the state and he has no regrets.

"There are far-reaching implications. John Arthur Smith was known as "Mr. No" or "Dr. No," primarily because he shut down many major reform efforts, for the most part, would have cost money. But, most progressive democrats felt were needed at the time," said political analyst Professor Gabriel Sanchez.