Ladybugs cover trees at Capulin Volcano National Monument

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The bugs are back at Capulin Volcano. Every summer, the trees come alive there with ladybugs. You can see a tree almost completely obscured by the colorful creatures. They will stick around at the highest point of the volcano until August, a phenomenon called hill-topping.
