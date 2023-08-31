Labor Day this year falls on Monday, September 4. Here is a list of closures and what is open for the holiday.
Albuquerque
- Trash will be collected
- Bernalillo County and partners are offering an Uber credit for up to $10, two rides per person beginning Friday, Sept. 1 through Sept. 5. Use the code LABOR23.
Albuquerque Closures
- Most city offices: Closed
- 311: Closed, issues can be reported in app
- ABQ Ride: No fixed route or Sun Van service
- All Animal Welfare locations: Closed
- All community centers: Closed
- Senior, Multigenerational, and 50+ Sports and Fitness Centers: Closed
- Health and Social Services: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Senior Meal Sites: Closed
- KiMo Theatre: Business and Ticket offices Closed
What’s Open in Albuquerque
- ABQ BioPark, Aquarium, Botanic Garden, Tingley Beach, and Zoo
- City indoor swimming pools
- City golf courses
- Jerry Cline & Sierra Vista tennis facilities
Rio Rancho
- City offices and facilities: Closed
Santa Fe
Trash and recycling will not be collected, those will be picked up one day later
- Santa Fe Municipal Court: Closed
- Recreations Centers: Closed except for Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe Golf Course
- Santa Fe Library Branches: Closed
- All Seniors Centers: Closed
- Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Ride, and Transit Administration office: Closed