Labor Day this year falls on Monday, September 4. Here is a list of closures and what is open for the holiday.

Albuquerque

Trash will be collected

Bernalillo County and partners are offering an Uber credit for up to $10, two rides per person beginning Friday, Sept. 1 through Sept. 5. Use the code LABOR23.

Albuquerque Closures

Most city offices: Closed

311: Closed, issues can be reported in app

ABQ Ride: No fixed route or Sun Van service

All Animal Welfare locations: Closed

All community centers: Closed

Senior, Multigenerational, and 50+ Sports and Fitness Centers: Closed

Health and Social Services: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Senior Meal Sites: Closed

KiMo Theatre: Business and Ticket offices Closed

What’s Open in Albuquerque

ABQ BioPark, Aquarium, Botanic Garden, Tingley Beach, and Zoo

City indoor swimming pools

City golf courses

Jerry Cline & Sierra Vista tennis facilities

Rio Rancho

City offices and facilities: Closed

Santa Fe

Trash and recycling will not be collected, those will be picked up one day later