Labor Day 2021: What’s closed, what’s open in New Mexico

Labor Day falls on Monday, September 6, 2021. Here is a list of closures.
New Mexico
- Rail Runner – No Service
- U.S. Post Office
- All New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions’ offices, including the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center
- The Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System is available online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
- All State & County Offices
What is closed in Albuqueruqe:
- 311 Community Contact Center – Closed on Sept. 6. Report issues anytime with the ABQ311 app
- ABQ Ride & Sun Van – No fixed route bus or Sun Van service on Sept. 6.
- Albuquerque Museum – Closed Sept. 6.
- Animal Shelters – Closed Mondays, except for the intake desk and reclaims.
- Balloon Museum – Closed Sept. 6.
- Child Development Centers – Closed Sept. 6.
- Community Centers – Closed Sept. 6.
- Everyday Adoption Center – Closed Sept. 6.
- Golf & Event Center at Balloon Fiesta Park – Closed Sept. 6.
- Health & Social Service Centers – Closed Sept. 6.
- KiMo Theatre – Closed Sept. 6.
- Libraries – Closued Sept. 6.
- Lucky Paws Adoption Center – Closed Sept. 6.
- Open Space Visitors Center – Closed Sept. 6.
- Senior Centers – Closed Mondays
- Shooting Range Park – Closed Mondays
What is open in Albuquerque:
- Trash & Recycling – If your collection day is Monday, your trash will still be collected on Sept. 6.
- ABQ BioPark – Open 9 am. to 5 p.m.
- Airport – The Albuquerque International Sunport is open Sept. 6
- Golf Courses – Open dawn to dusk on Sept. 6. Holiday rates observed.
- Jerry Cline Tennis Center – Open 9 a.m. to noon.
- Sierra Vista Tennis Center – Open 9 a.m. to noon.
- Tingley Beach – Open sunrise to sunset.