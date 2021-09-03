Labor Day 2021: What’s closed, what’s open in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After nearly two years, the New Mexico State Fair is back and better than ever. This year is full of incredible concerts, amazing shows, delicious foods, spectacular sights and so much more.

General Manager Dan Mourning spoke about the big event and what visitors can expect. Pattern Energy, the fair's sponsor this year, are presenting their Blue Corn Water out of Santa Ana Pueblo which will be available at the fair, and the Angry Mule which has a hint of Hatch Red Chile which will be available at retailers.