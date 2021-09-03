Labor Day 2021: What’s closed, what’s open in New Mexico

Labor Day falls on Monday, September 6, 2021. Here is a list of closures.

New Mexico

  • Rail Runner – No Service
  • U.S. Post Office
  • All New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions’ offices, including the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center
  • All State & County Offices

What is closed in Albuqueruqe:

  • 311 Community Contact Center – Closed on Sept. 6. Report issues anytime with the ABQ311 app
  • ABQ Ride & Sun Van – No fixed route bus or Sun Van service on Sept. 6.
  • Albuquerque Museum – Closed Sept. 6.
  • Animal Shelters – Closed Mondays, except for the intake desk and reclaims.
  • Balloon Museum – Closed Sept. 6.
  • Child Development Centers – Closed Sept. 6.
  • Community Centers – Closed Sept. 6.
  • Everyday Adoption Center – Closed Sept. 6.
  • Golf & Event Center at Balloon Fiesta Park – Closed Sept. 6.
  • Health & Social Service Centers – Closed Sept. 6.
  • KiMo Theatre – Closed Sept. 6.
  • Libraries – Closued Sept. 6.
  • Lucky Paws Adoption Center – Closed Sept. 6.
  • Open Space Visitors Center – Closed Sept. 6.
  • Senior Centers – Closed Mondays
  • Shooting Range Park – Closed Mondays

What is open in Albuquerque:

